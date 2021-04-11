Singer Satinder Sartaj Buys New-gen Land Rover Defender, Posts Images with Last-gen Model

Land Rover Defender is one of the most iconic vehicles that have been on sale on the globe. It is loved for its rugged appeal and go-anywhere capabilities and is quite a famous vehicle around celebrities. Punjabi singer Satinder Sartaaj also is one of the few owners of the original Land Rover Defender that was in production between the years 1990 to 2016. This iconic nameplate was put to rest until 2020 when the British carmaker introduced the new-gen model. Passionate about the Defender, the singer has recently got home the new-gen model as well. He shared a set of pictures of himself with both the generations of the Land Rover Defender.

As can be seen in the images, the new-gen Land Rover Defender looks modern from all angles in comparison to its predecessor. It misses out on the boxy panels with the infusion of fillets and curves. Also, the lighting elements are now LED-powered and gone are the old-school halogen bulbs. Unlike the last-gen model, it now uses an aluminium monocoque shell, which gets independent multi-link suspension at the front and rear. The last-gen model, however, used solid axles.

The new-gen Land Rover Defender comes with a long list of features, which includes power-adjustable front seats, automatic climate control, wireless phone charger, 360-degree camera, heads-up display, 10-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, 12.3-inch LCD for instrument console, and air suspension. The safety net comprises of six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, blind-spot assist, and rear parking sensors.

Powertrain duties on the Land Rover Defender can be had performed by either a 2.0L turbo-petrol motor or a 3.0L oil burner. Both of these units generate a peak power output of 300 Hp, while they produce max torque of 400 Nm and 650 Nm, respectively. With an 8-speed automatic being standard across the range, the Defender sprints to 100 kmph from standstill in just 8.1 seconds with the petrol power plant and in 7 seconds with the oil burner under the hood. It gets a permanent 4WD system with lockable centre and rear differentials. Talking of the prices, the new Land Rover Defender starts at INR 73.78 lakh and tops out at INR 1.08 Crore. In the Indian market, it rivals the likes of Jeep Wrangler and Mercedes-Benz G 350d.