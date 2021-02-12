Land Rover sure may have created a masterpiece with the all-new Defender, but the original Defender still remains an icon in the automotive world. The boxy, no-nonsense design and superb off-road credentials make the Defender a true-blue SUV like no other. The British carmaker is continuing the expedition legacy of the original Defender with the new Defender Works V8 Trophy. This limited edition model is based on the re-engineered 2012-2016 Defender Works V8 specification developed by Land Rover Classic.

The Defender Works V8 Trophy pays homage to the Camel Trophy off-road competition, which was particularly known for hosting modified classic Defenders. Think of this as a heavily modified version of the original icon, specifically tailored for off-road use. Available in both 90 and 110 body styles, this Defender comes exclusively painted in an unique Eastnor Yellow color with matching 16-inch steel wheels. The wheel arches, bonnet and rear door, meanwhile, have been finished in a contrasting shade of Narvik Black.

Interestingly, this Works V8 Trophy model also gets LED headlamps that sit in stark contrast with the otherwise retro design. One also cannot miss the heritage front grille and Land Rover Trophy badging on the sides. On the inside, the Defender Works V8 Trophy comes with black leather upholstery with contrasting yellow stitching, Recaro sports seats, and Land Rover Classic's own infotainment system with integrated navigation and smartphone connectivity. It even gets a bespoke Land Rover Trophy clock face by Elliot Brown.

Also, do not be mistaken by its retro look, as under the hood, the Defender Works V8 Trophy is powered by a modern 5-litre V8 petrol engine that produces 400hp and 515 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed ZF automatic transmission. This limited edition model comes with heavily re-worked suspension, steering and brakes. We told you this has been tailored for off-road use and in that regard, this Defender comes equipped with a front winch, multi-point expedition cage, roof rack, underbody protection, A-bar, raised air intake, LED spotlights, and mud-terrain tyres.

It's not going to be easy to get your hands on one though. The Defender Works V8 Trophy will just be limited to 25 units for the entire world. Prices start from GBP 195,000 (INR 1.96 crore) for the 90 body style. To offer a first taste of these limited edition Defenders to its customers, Land Rover will even organize an exclusive three-day off-road adventure at Eastnor Castle in Herefordshire.