Land Rover Defender Gets A 5-Star Safety Rating From Euro NCAP

We have yet another crash test result and this time its the new-gen Land Rover Defender that was tested by Euro NCAP. It was the Defender 110 five-door version that was tested by Euro NCAP and it has come out with flying colors. The Defender 90 three-door version is yet to be tested. The Land Rover Defender 110 has received a full 5-star safety rating from Euro NCAP with very strong scores for both adult and child occupancy protection. The modern-day Defender also comes with several active and passive safety features, which has further helped the score of this legend.

The Defender managed to secure a score of 85% in both, adult and child occupancy protection. In its adult occupancy protection test, the Defender fared the best in the side barrier and side pole impact test, offering good protection all-around. It however didn't do quite as well in the front impact test due to its large size complimenting the impact. It thus only provided adequate leg protection to the passenger and marginal thigh protection to both the driver and passenger. Chest protection for the rear passenger was again, only marginal. It however provided good protection in all other areas such as head, neck, etc. All seats in the Defender also provided good support against whiplash.

In child occupancy protection, the Defender provided good all-around protection for both, the 6-year-old and 10-year-old dummies that were tested. It also gets three ISOFIX mounting points and adequate length of the seatbelt for the Child Restraint System further reduced the chances of injuries in case of an accident. Also, the front passenger airbag in the Defender can be disabled to fit in a rearward-facing child seat in the front passenger seat. The Defender comes with six airbags as standard.

The Defender comes with several active and passive safety features such as autonomous emergency braking, driver drowsiness detection, lane keep assist, speed assistance system, rear collision monitor and seatbelt reminder for all seats. This helped the SUV secure a score of 79% in the safety assists department. It also secured a score of 71% in vulnerable road user protection. The autonomous emergency braking feature helped prevent accidents with pedestrians and cyclists in the first place. In case there was an impact, the bonnet of SUV provided adequate or good protection to the head and neck of a struck pedestrian.

The Land Rover Defender was launched in India earlier this year with prices starting from INR 73.98 lakh and going up to INR 90.46 lakh (ex-showroom). Land Rover is fortunately offering both the 3-door 90 and the 5-door 110 variants of the Defender but as a petrol-only SUV here in India. Euro NCAP tested the 110 diesel version of the Defender. The Defender is a nameplate that's living for about 40 years and while we cannot really say that about the original Defender, the new Defender is truly a modern-day SUV with lots of heritage.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Jaguar updates, Land Rover Updates and other four-wheeler news.