2021 Range Rover Velar Launched In India - More Powerful and More Pricy

Land Rover has updated the Range Rover Velar in India for the 2021 model year, bringing with it more equipment, an updated infotainment system and a more powerful diesel engine. The 2021 Range Rover Velar has been launched in India with prices starting from INR 79.87 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol model, going up to INR 80.71 lakh (ex-showroom) for the diesel model. As before, the Velar continues to be sold in a sole fully-loaded R Dynamic S trim.

With this update, prices for the petrol variant of the Range Rover Velar have gone up by INR 4.59 lakh. Meanwhile, the diesel version has been re-introduced in India after being discontinued for a short while. Speaking of which, let's start with the mechanical upgrades itself. The Velar continues with a 2.0L four-cylinder diesel engine, but the new unit now produces 204hp - up from the previous unit's 180hp, although torque remain unchanged at 430Nm. The new diesel engine even features mild-hybrid technology this time.

The petrol versions of the Range Rover Velar continue to be powered by the 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that has been tuned to produce 250hp and 365Nm. Both engines come mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive is also offered as standard on both petrol and diesel versions. Another major mechanical upgrade for the 2021 Velar is the inclusion of air suspension as standard, which should greatly improve the ride quality of the updated SUV. The Velar also gets Land Rover's Terrain Response 2 off-road system that offers up to six off-road driving modes.

Heading over the inside, the biggest update on the 2021 Range Rover Velar is the latest Pivi Pro Infotainment setup. The system consists of two 10-inch touchscreens that control the main infotainment, seating and climate control functions. The system has been updated with artificial intelligence, a new navigation system with real-time traffic information and OTA updates. Other feature updates on the Velar include active road noise cancellation, a 3D surround camera (it previously only had a rear view camera), and a cabin air ionisation with a PM2.5 filter.

Other features such as the 12-speaker Meridian sound system, 14-way powered front seats with memory function, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, four-zone climate control, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity have been retained from before. There are no updates to the exterior design of the SUV, although the burnished copper accents around the bumpers, bonnet vents and side vents are a big highlight of the R-Dynamic S trim. The Range Rover Velar continues to rival the likes of the Jaguar F-Pace, Mercedes GLE Coupe and the BMW X6 in India.

