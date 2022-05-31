Simple ONE Electric Scooter Test Rides to Begin in July

Simple Energy has announced the test ride schedule for its flagship scooter - the Simple ONE. The test rides will be conducted in 13 cities across India and open to consumers who are interested in trying out the much anticipated electric scooter.

According to the schedule provided by the company, the first phase of test rides will begin on the 20th of July in Bangalore, followed by Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Panaji and other cities. Customers can reserve test ride slots on the company's website. Simple also intends to conduct tests in several more cities in the upcoming months.

Speaking on this announcement, Suhas Rajkumar, Founder and CEO of Simple Energy said, "We are delighted to begin the test rides and give customers a sense of what we have been building. We aim to offer the maximum number of test rides to those who have been waiting to ride the Simple One. Additionally, we plan to add more cities in the coming months."

Keeping in mind the safety standards and the recent incidents in the EV industry, Simple had taken a conscious call of deferring the deliveries of the ONE. Thus, the deliveries begin soon after the test rides, with the scooter being priced at Rs 1,09,999 (ex-showroom) for the standard variant with a real-world range of 203 km (up to 236 km in ideal conditions), and Rs 1,44,999 (ex-showroom) for the long-range configuration with over 300km of range via an additional battery pack. It can be pre-booked at Rs 1,947 online.

With more products in the pipeline and the core focus on R&D, Simple Energy eyes to be at the forefront of the ongoing global transition to green mobility. Its flagship product, Simple ONE, will be produced at a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. Alongside this, it has also commissioned a second plant in Dharmapuri, Tamil Nadu, which will spread across 600 acres and have a capacity of 12.5 million units annually.