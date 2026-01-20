Scania L-Series Earns Five-Star Euro NCAP Safety Rating

20/01/2026 | Scania

Scania’s L-series cab has secured a five-star rating in Euro NCAP’s Safer Trucks programme, marking the highest possible score in the European safety assessment for commercial vehicles. The accolade was awarded to the electric L-cab variant, part of Scania’s utility-focused lineup that includes refuse collectors and urban service trucks.

Designed specifically for city and vocational use, the L-series features a low-entry cab that improves visibility and reduces blind spots—critical advantages in dense urban environments. Its strong safety performance is backed by a comprehensive suite of active driver-assistance systems. These include advanced emergency braking, lane departure warning with active steering intervention, and a side-turn emergency brake that can detect cyclists when the truck is turning across their path.

On the passive safety front, the L-cab is equipped with driver and side curtain airbags. It can also be specified with Scania’s City Door, which opens within a minimal footprint to lower the risk of dooring incidents in tight urban spaces.

Integrated into Scania’s modular vehicle system, the L-series offers drivers a familiar cabin layout and controls, helping reduce adaptation time across different Scania models. The five-star Euro NCAP rating underlines Scania’s focus on raising safety standards for urban commercial vehicles, especially as electric trucks become more common in city operations.

