Safety Vehicles at MotoGP Bharat: Entire BMW Line Up

BMW M cars and bikes are the official safety vehicles at the first MotoGP Bharat in India. Four new safety vehicles made their appearance at MotoGP Bharat: three safety cars and one safety bike. Together, the BMW M2, BMW M3 Touring, BMW M5 CS and BMW M 1000 RR will kick off the race. These safety vehicles will undertake various tasks that are important to ensure that practices, qualifying sessions and races run smoothly such as technical test laps etc.

The new BMW M2 MotoGP Safety Car

The new BMW M2 impresses with the traditional characteristics of a high-performance sports car – in a concentrated form and with state-of-the-art technology. With its compact dimensions and the 460 hp TwinPower turbo in-line 6-cylinder engine, the new BMW M2 is the perfect basis for a BMW M Safety Car. The car is kitted out with various safety car elements for its deployment on MotoGP racetracks. These elements include a roll bar, RECARO seats, 6-point racing harness, a fire extinguisher, the safety car roof bar and the matching front light. Several M Performance parts, such as exhaust system, chassis, carbon wing mirror covers, diffusor, and rear wing have also been installed. The BMW M2 MotoGP Safety Car will have the standard BMW M safety car livery.

The first-ever BMW M3 Touring MotoGP Safety Car

This safety car is based on the first-ever BMW M3 Competition Touring with M xDrive. It combines the high level of technological capability, performance and know-how of the BMW M3 and BMW M4 family with the practical nature of a five-door touring model. The visual appearance of the new BMW M3 Touring MotoGP Safety Car is a tribute to 50 years of BMW M and to the decades of partnership with MotoGP. The safety car sports a special 50 Years of BMW M Livery, and all MotoGP safety cars from 1999 to the present day are listed on the car.

The BMW M3 Touring MotoGP Safety Car is equipped with the entire product range from BMW M Performance Parts for its appearance on the racetrack. Further modifications to the MotoGP safety cars include Recaro race seats, 4-point harness, safety cross beam, roof lights, front flashes, emergency disconnector and a fuel extraction system.

The BMW M5 CS MotoGP Safety Car

The BMW M5 CS safety car is in special paint finish Frozen Deep Green metallic. BMW M livery is puristic, classic safety car look, highlighting the paint finish and at the same time underlining the typical safety car look. Thanks to the M Power under the bonnet, the BMW M5 CS sprints from 0 – 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 3.0 seconds, and from 0 – 200 km/h (124 mph) in 10.3 seconds. Top speed is an electronically governed 305 km/h (189 mph). The high-performance engine teams up with an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic and uses the M xDrive all-wheel-drive system, which also offers a 2WD mode for pure rear-wheel drive, to channel its power to the road. With the BMW M5 CS, BMW M GmbH has focussed on consistently lightweight design. The chassis has also been adapted to the weight of the car, which is lighter than other M5 models, with retuned bearing springs at the front and rear axle, and further refined damper control. The stainless steel M5 CS sports exhaust has four unadorned tailpipes. Other features include the M Carbon ceramic brakes.

The BMW M 1000 RR MotoGP Safety Bike

The new BMW M 1000 RR MotoGP Safety Bike is ideally equipped for its outings on the racetrack. The BMW M 1000 RR is the superbike homologated for racing. It was perfected in the wind tunnel and further developed on the circuit. It has optimised aerodynamics and uses carbon, resulting in a significantly higher top speed of 314 km/h. Its engine and chassis remain as powerful and direct as ever. The BMW M 1000 RR stands for absolute performance and exclusivity down to the last detail. Just the typical M.