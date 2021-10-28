Royal Enfield Unveils 2 New Designs From its Limited Edition Helmet Range

Celebrating it’s 120th Anniversary, Royal Enfield, unveiled two new limited helmets ‘The Picnic Special’ and ‘Birth of the Bullet’, post the launch of ‘The Original Royal Enfield’ and ‘The V Twin’ which were successfully sold out the same day of the sale. The new helmets corresponding to decades the 1920s and 1930s will be on sale on 30th and 31st October respectively.

The Picnic Special

With ISI, DOT and ECE certification, ‘The Picnic Special’ is a full-face helmet that endorses the highest safety standards, it also comes with a breath deflector, neck curtain and D ring for higher safety. In addition to this, It comes with improved ventilation and rear exhaust hot air remover for a comfortable riding experience. In addition to this, the helmet has Polygiene” Anti-microbial treated internals, and has sustainable technology, which requires less washing and conserves water. It comes with a Sun Visor with an operation switch at the exterior and the Main visor with Anti-fog film.

The helmet is priced at INR 8450 and will go on sale on 30th October at 12pm exclusively at store.royalenfield.com until/120helmets the stock lasts.

Birth of the Bullet

This open-faced helmet endorses ISI, DOT, ECE certification for the highest safety standards. It comes with a face-covering bubble visor, Premium Leather with Polygiene treated fabric internals and hand-stitched leather trims at shell beading. The outer shell of this helmet is made out of lightweight fibreglass material and has a UV coating on bubble visors.

The limited-edition range consists of hand-painted helmets designed by artists commemorating the twelve decades of Royal Enfield’s rich history. The 12 Helmet designs, 1 for each decade are inspired by posters/advertorials from the decade starting 1901 till 2021 and there are only 120 units of each helmet design available.

This collector's item is priced at INR 6950 and will go on sale on 31st October exclusively at store.royalenfield.com/120helmets until the stock lasts.