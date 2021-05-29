Royal Enfield Himalayan & Honda H’ness CB350 Merger - Yay or Nay?

Just for the sake of curiosity, have you ever wondered how a Royal Enfield Himalayan and Honda H’ness CB350 amalgamation would look like? No? Neither have we. However, it seems that an automotive artist, that goes by the name “nv._designs” on Instagram, has. And to share his imagination with us, he has created a digital portrait of the same. Let’s check it out, shall we?

To be honest, the output of the combination of the two motorcycles doesn’t look bad. We can see in the rendering that the artist has used the fuel tank, engine, side body panels, rear fender and the tail light setup of the Honda H’ness CB 350. In fact, the exhaust is also from the Honda but it has been given a larger upswept angle to suit the overall look of this rendered motorcycle.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Meteor Touring Screen Fits Perfectly on Honda H’ness

From the Royal Enfield Himalayan, we have the headlight, front beak, handlebar, large windscreen, and rearview mirrors. Other parts like the entire instrument cluster, front rack, split seats, and rear rack have also been borrowed from the Himalayan. It appears that even the whole frame along with the suspension setup has been taken from the dual-purpose motorcycle.

It’s not just the Himalayan and the H’ness CB350 whose parts have been utilised here. Perhaps, to spice things up a little, the artist has gone ahead with the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 front wheel with the rotor. The rear wheel looks like a customised part but wears a wide and dual-purpose tyre. Overall, the motorcycle in the rendering appears to be in proportion. It might not perform like either of the parent models, but it sure looks pretty interesting, doesn’t it?

What do you have to say about this Royal Enfield Himalayan and Honda H’ness CB350 amalgamation? Let us know your opinions in the comments section below.

For more such interesting stories, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.