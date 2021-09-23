How to Participate in Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup 2021?

Royal Enfield has recently announced the first-ever Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup that is aimed at building accessible entry into track racing for new entrants as well as experienced racers. Launched in partnership with JK Motorsports, the first edition of the Continental GT Cup will be featured at the JK National Racing Championship starting October 2021. Online registrations are now open. Here’s is how you can participate.

Interested riders need to register themselves for the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup 2021. They can do so by visiting RE’s official website and following the procedure. The registration process will ask you information such as personal details, prior track riding experience, any track school that you had attended, FMSCI licence, and more.

From the registered participants, 100 eligible riders will make it to the Rider Selection Programme at Kari Motor Speedway, Coimbatore on 18-19 October 2021 where the 18 fastest riders will be shortlisted. They will then battle it out for the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup for a total of 4 rounds at the JK NRC, with the first 3 being held in October, November, and December at the Kari Motor Speedway, Coimbatore, followed by the Grand Finale in January 2022 at the Buddh International Circuit, Noida.

Presented by JK Tyre Motorsports and organized under the aegis of the Federation of Motorsports Club of India (FMSCI), the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup will debut at the JK National Racing Championship 2021 and will be conducted in accordance with the regulations of the FMSCI. The Continental GT Cup 2021 will have four rounds starting in October 2021 and culminating in January 2022.

The Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup sits at the intersection of increasing interest in motorcycle track racing, and the need for accessible forms of racing and training in India. Post the Continental GT Cup 2021 finale, Royal Enfield will also introduce track schools in India with an intent to provide easy and professional training access to eager enthusiasts who wish to learn motorcycle racing or simply want to improve their overall riding skills.