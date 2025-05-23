Rolls-Royce Auckland Unveils New Showroom with Ghost II and Black Badge Spectre Debut

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Auckland has inaugurated its newly redesigned showroom in Newmarket, marking a new era of bespoke luxury in New Zealand. As the nation’s sole authorised Rolls-Royce dealership, the updated space is tailored to cater to a younger, self-made clientele with a taste for exclusivity and innovation.

Rolls Royce Auckland Showroom

The launch event also hosted the national debut of two of the brand’s most exclusive models: the Ghost Series II and the all-electric Black Badge Spectre, reinforcing the showroom’s role as a gateway to the pinnacle of luxury motoring.

Reflecting Rolls-Royce’s latest global visual identity, the new three-car showroom features an immersive design, highlighted by the Bespoke Commissioning Atelier. Here, clients can explore an extensive palette of customisation options—from rare veneers to detailed embroidery—within a setting inspired by the Spirit of Ecstasy and the marque’s Pantheon grille.

Rolls Royce Auckland Showroom Inside

Unique to this Auckland space is the Cabinet of Curiosities, a curated display of New Zealand art and design, adding a local touch to the global brand experience. The overall environment is crafted to offer more than just a car-buying experience—it’s a journey into the essence of contemporary luxury.

With the unveiling of the Ghost Series II and Black Badge Spectre, Rolls-Royce Auckland reaffirms its commitment to delivering craftsmanship, personalisation, and innovation to New Zealand’s most discerning automotive enthusiasts.

