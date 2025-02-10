Renault Unveils Next-Gen Electric LCVs: Estafette, Goelette, and Trafic

Renault is set to revolutionize the light commercial vehicle (LCV) segment with its all-electric Estafette, Goelette, and Trafic models, arriving from 2026. Built in France at the Sandouville plant, these vans promise flexibility, advanced technology, and sustainable mobility.

Developed in collaboration with Flexis (a venture between Renault Group, Volvo Group, and CMA CGM Group), these EVs utilize a cutting-edge SDV (Software-Defined Vehicle) architecture and a modular “skateboard” platform, ensuring adaptability for diverse business needs.

Trafic E-Tech Electric – A modern, functional van with a sleek design, maximizing interior space and maneuverability.

Goelette E-Tech Electric – A versatile workhorse with multiple configurations, perfect for fleet and business conversions.

Estafette E-Tech Electric – A compact, city-friendly van designed for urban logistics, blending heritage with innovation.

Renault’s latest LCV lineup merges performance, safety, and reduced running costs, paving the way for a smarter and greener future.