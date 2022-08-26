Renault Nissan Chennai Plant Will Be Headed By New Managing Director

Nissan has announced that it has appointed Keerthi Prakash as the Managing Director, Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd (RNAIPL), to lead operations at the company’s Alliance plant in Chennai, India, from September 1st, 2022.

Keerthi, currently Deputy Managing Director, RNAIPL, joined the plant in 2008 and has over 20 years of automotive manufacturing experience. He replaces Biju Balendran, who has decided to pursue opportunities outside of Nissan after four successful years as plant Managing Director.

In his new role, Keerthi will report to Frank Torres, President Nissan India Operations and functionally to Roddy Macleod, Vice President of Manufacturing and Supply Chain Management for Africa, Middle East and India.

Frank Torres, President Nissan India Operations, said: “I am pleased to announce Keerthi’s appointment as Managing Director of our Chennai plant. He has a wealth of production and engineering experience, having held numerous management and senior management positions within the plant since 2008. I also thank Biju for his dedication to RNAIPL throughout his 14 years at the plant. His contribution has been pivotal to RNAIPL’s transformation, and I wish him every success in his future career.”