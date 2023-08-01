Renault Nissan Automotive India Crosses Momentous Manufacturing Milestone

Renault Nissan Automotive Pvt Ltd (RNAIPL) has announced that it has manufactured 2.5 million cars at its state-of-the-art Chennai manufacturing facility.

Over the past 13 years, the Alliance plant has exemplified manufacturing excellence, manufacturing on an average over 1.92 lakh (192,000) Renault and Nissan cars every year, equivalent to one car produced every three minutes. In total, 20 models of cars across Renault and Nissan have been manufactured by the plant since commencing operations.

Spread over 600 acres at Oragadam, Chennai, the Alliance plant has manufactured cars not only for the Indian market but has also played a vital role in establishing Chennai as a renowned international hub for automotive exports.

RNAIPL has exported more than 1.15 million vehicles from Chennai's Kamarajar Port Ltd (formerly Ennore Port Ltd.) to more than 108 destinations including markets in the Middle Eastern countries, Europe, Latin America, New Zealand, Australia, South-East Asia, SAARC countries, and Sub-Saharan Africa.