Renault Kiger Awarded to Mary Kom, India's Flag-Bearer at Tokyo Olympics

Renault India has announced that it has awarded the Renault Kiger to the Ace Woman Boxer and India’s flag-bearer at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Mangte Chungneijang Mary Kom.

Mary Kom is the third woman athlete, after Shiny Wilson and Anju Bobby George, to be India’s flag-bearer at the Olympics. The veteran boxer and 6-time world champion, has always made the country proud, be it inside or outside the boxing ring.

Also Read: Buy a Renault Kwid, Triber or Kiger Now & Pay in 2022

Keys to a brand-new Renault Kiger was handed over to Mary Kom by Mr. Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations. He also congratulated her for being an inspiration to the entire nation.

In related news, Renault India has also gifted the Kiger to ace weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu who has won a silver medal in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Hailing from a village in East Imphal, Mirabai not only lifted the spirits of the entire nation but with her dedication and commitment, also became an inspiration for other athletes. Her journey finds resonance with a billion Indians who aspire to break out of their humble backgrounds. Mirabai’s stunning performance on the world stage has won her a silver medal in the Tokyo Olympics. Her feat has made every Indian proud.

Also Read: India-Made Renault Kiger Now in 2 Other Countries - Do You Know Which?

In other news, Tata Motors has honoured Indian Olympians who narrowly missed a podium finish at the Tokyo Olympics but inspired billions by awarding them a brand-new Tata Altroz. To recognise and congratulate them, Tata Motors honoured 24 Olympians across different categories such as Hockey, Wrestling, Golf, Boxing and Discuss throw. A Tata Altroz in High Street Gold colour will be handed over to each athlete to mark their gold standard efforts.