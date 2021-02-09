Renault Kiger Sub-Compact SUV India Launch Date Announced

Renault have just announced that the Kiger sub-compact SUV will launch in India on February 15, 2021. The French carmaker has started series production and dealer dispatches of the upcoming Kiger sub-compact SUV. The Kiger is a very important product for Renault in India, just as the Magnite was for Nissan. This would be Renault's first attempt at the sub-compact SUV space and given how popular this space is, Renault surely would want a piece of the pie.

The Renault Kiger is a sister car to the Nissan Magnite. The platform and the engine under the skin are identical on the two sub-compact SUVs. Based on the CMF-A+ platform co-developed by Renault and Nissan, the Kiger will be powered by either a 1.0L, naturally aspirated three-cylinder engine or a 1.0L turbo-petrol three-cylinder engine. The former produces 72 hp and 96Nm of peak torque while the latter produces 100hp and 160Nm of peak torque. The engine and specs are identical to that of the Magnite.

Transmission options will include either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox. Nissan on the other hand offers a CVT automatic gearbox with Magnite. Interestingly, the Kiger will additionally also come with three driving modes - Eco, Normal and Sport - that even alter the response of the engine, gearbox and steering. As for the skin, both sub-compact SUVs are styled very handsomely, inside and out. For more details on the Kiger, check out the walkaround video below.

The Magnite has grown to be quite a popular offering in its segment and that's primarily down to its pricing. At the unveiling of the Kiger, Renault had hinted that it will undercut the prices of the Nissan Magnite. The latter is currently priced from INR 5.49 lakh - INR 9.59 lakh*, and is already the most affordable vehicle in its class. Renault could thus launch the Kiger with prices starting from around INR 5 lakh* to undercut the Magnite.

The Renault Kiger is being manufactured locally at the Renault-Nissan Alliance plant in Oragadam, Tamil Nadu. Select dealerships have even started taking unofficial pre-bookings of the Kiger. Test drives and official bookings are expected to begin with the official launch of the vehicle.

