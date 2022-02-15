Renault Kiger Global NCAP Rating Announced

Renault India has announced the Renault Kiger Global NCAP rating. The company has stated in a press release that its sub-4m compact SUV has scored 4 stars for Adult Occupant Safety by GNCAP.

Commenting on this achievement Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations said, “Safety is of paramount importance for Renault and all our products meet and exceed the requisite safety standards set by Indian Regulatory Authorities. The Kiger combines the best Renault has to offer: our expertise in innovative cars and in-depth knowledge of customer needs. Renault Kiger has been well accepted by the customers with the strong value proposition that it offers in terms of distinctive design, smart features, and performance. This is a proud moment for Renault in India, as Kiger was developed and produced in India, for Indian customers first, before we took it to the world. The 4-star rating by GNCAP reiterates our commitment to bringing technologically advanced products which are safe yet trendy.”

“Our GNCAP achievements on both Kiger and Triber are a testament to our strong commitment towards offering products that can deliver the highest global standards of safety, accessible by Indian customers,” he added.

For driver & front passenger safety, the Renault Kiger comes equipped with four airbags – front and side along with seatbelts with pre-tensioner and load-limiter (for driver occupant). It also hosts a range of safety features such as ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors, which ensure safety while driving on the road. Additionally, the Kiger also features an impact sensing door unlock, speed-sensing door lock, 60/40 split rear row seat with adjustable headrests and ISOFIXanchorage for the child seat.

An outcome of a collaboration between the design teams in France and India, Renault Kiger is the third global car to be launched in India first, before it is taken globally. It brings the latest tech features to the CMFA+ platform that offers class-leading features like Multi-Sense Driving Modes, great roominess, cabin storage and cargo space along with the right balance of performance and efficiency.