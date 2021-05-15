Renault Kiger First Accident Report - SHOCKING Build Quality

If you are in the market for a sub-compact SUV, you are currently spoilt for options. The newest of these, and also the most affordable, is the Renault Kiger. The Renault Kiger is a sister car to the Nissan Magnite and is based on the CMF-A+ platform co-developed by Renault and Nissan. Consumers these days have become increasingly aware about automotive safety standards. In fact, it has become one of the most important guiding factors behind a buying decision these days. So what about the Renault Kiger?

While the Kiger hasn't been crash tested by any official NCAP body yet, here we have an accident report that reveals a shocking truth about the Kiger's build quality and safety standards. As per the report, this particular Renault Kiger crashed head-on into a wall at speeds of 35-40kmph. The damage incurred by the vehicle even at a relatively slow speed is really worrying. You can clearly see in the images that the entire front portion of the Kiger has been crumpled by the impact. The bumper has completely fallen off and the bonnet and front fenders seem like they have been damaged in a much serious accident.

With the entire front section collapsing like that, there have been further damages to several electrical and mechanical components inside. Thankfully, the chassis and the engine have not been damaged by the impact. Moreover, both the driver and the passenger inside the car were completely safe, thanks to the proper and timely deployment of the dual front airbags. However, this accident really highlights the poor build quality of the sheet metal used for the Renault Kiger. Such damages at relatively speed and practically unacceptable. It is also worrying to think about how the Kiger would be impacted in much serious accidents at much higher speeds.

The Renault Kiger gets two petrol engine options under its hood. There's a 1.0L, naturally aspirated three-cylinder engine that produces 72 hp and 96Nm of peak torque. Further, there's also a 1.0L turbo-petrol three-cylinder engine that produces 100hp and 160Nm of peak torque. Renault is offering the option of both a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT gearbox with the base 1.0L NA petrol engine. The 1.0L turbo-petrol engine, meanwhile, gets the option of either a 5-speed manual or a 5-step CVT gearbox.

In terms of features, the Renault Kiger comes equipped with an 8.0-inch floating infotainment screen and a 7.0-inch TFT digital instrumentation display. A closer look at the interior also reveal that the dual glovebox, the steering wheel, and some switchgear are shared with the Renault Triber. Other features include a Philips air purifier (optional), wireless charging (optional), Arkamys sound system, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, keyless entry and push-button stop-start, and wireless smartphone replication. The Kiger has a tough competition cut out from the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Ford Ecosport and the likes.

