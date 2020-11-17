New Renault Kiger compact SUV officially teased, India launch soon [Video]

Renault has been testing the upcoming Kiger compact SUV for quite some time now. There have been multiple sightings of its prototypes on the roads. The new Renault Kiger was slated to be launched in India earlier this year, however, that did not happen. But now it seems that the Renault is finally ready to introduce the car as the French carmaker has released an official teaser video of the same.

The Renault Kiger teaser video reveals that the car would come equipped with attractive and sleek headlamps accompanied by LED DRLs. This combination would lure in many young buyers as it should impart a sportier front look. We also see large blinkers in the headlamp clusters. Renault has also created sporty-looking ORVMs for the new Kiger.

The rear end of the upcoming Renault Kiger would feature a roof-mounted spoiler. The taillamps would get signature lighting and horizontal chrome embellishment as well. We also spot door handles with integrated lighting; yet another interesting element. Going by all these elements, it seems that this a pre-production concept and the final model will see a few changes.

The new Renault Kiger compact SUV is likely to be introduced with two engine options - 1.0L naturally aspirated and 1.0L turbo-petrol. These are expected to be the same powertrains that the soon-to-be-launched Nissan Magnite will be available with. For the transmission, there would be a manual as well as an AMT gearbox options for the 1.0L model whereas the 1.0L turbo-petrol could be bought either with a manual or a CVT.

Renault has not released any information regarding the Kiger India launch, however, it is being speculated that the car would make it into the market sometime early next year. When launched, it would compete with the likes of the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Toyota Urban Crusier, and also the upcoming Nissan Magnite.

