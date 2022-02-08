Renault India Surpasses 8 Lakh Sales Milestone

Renault India has announced reaching a significant milestone of 8,00,000 customers in India. This milestone has been enabled by the brand’s strong product portfolio, customer centricity, network expansion, rural focus and innovative marketing initiatives.

In a decade of its presence in India, Renault has made significant progress which includes a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, a world-class technology centre, logistics and design centre in India. This strong foundation backed by its unique product strategy and pioneering customer satisfaction initiatives has been instrumental in Renault achieving this milestone of 8,00,000 customers in India.

Despite the challenges faced by the industry owing to the pandemic and supply constraints, 2021 proved to be a remarkable year for Renault. India's contribution to the brand’s global sales has been significant, with the country among its top five global markets.

Renault Kiger launched in India in 2021 has already established itself in the market and has emerged as one of the company's volume drivers. The Renault Kwid has recently crossed the 4 lakh sales milestone and the Triber has been awarded Global NCAP 4-Star Safety Rating continue to garner a positive response in its respective segment. These products have been designed with the strong collaboration of the French and Indian teams and are a true embodiment of the ‘Make in India’ initiative. They are developed and produced in India, for the Indian customers first, before being offered to other markets globally.

Together with its strong product offensive strategy to drive volumes in India, Renault is substantially increasing its network reach in the country to ensure that customers have an unparalleled association with the brand. The company has exponentially grown its network adding more than 150 facilities in the last two years. Today, Renault India also has a widespread presence of 530 sales and more than 530 service touchpoints, which includes 250+ Workshop On Wheels (WOW) and WOWLite locations across the country.