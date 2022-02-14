Renault India Hands Over 5 Cars to CSC e-Governance Services

Renault India has partnered with CSC e-Governance Services (Common Service Centres) to support Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyaan (PMGDISHA), the Government of India’s flagship programme that aims to provide digital literacy to six crore rural citizens.

Renault India has handed over five cars to CSC e-Governance Services to upskill people in rural and semi-urban areas across India and help them develop vocational and professional skills. It intends to cover more than 600 gram panchayats in a year across India.

The partnership between Renault India and CSC Academy is aimed at empowering the citizens in rural areas by training them to operate computers or digital devices like laptops, browse the internet, access Government websites & banking services and undertake digital payments.

The Renault cars will participate in distributing information on learning courses and support the CSC teams in conducting trainings to impart financial and digital skills in the rural areas, enabling them to actively participate in the process of transforming India into a digitally empowered society. Through these cars, the VLEs (Village Level Entrepreneurs) will also spread awareness on the Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and protocols.

Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations said, “Digital literacy is a key component of the Government’s vision of building an empowered society and we are excited to contribute to this development of a digital economy by collaborating with CSC, one of the crucial enablers of the Digital India Program. The Renault cars will act as ‘Knowledge Repository on Wheels’ supporting in empowering people in rural areas by providing them access to information, knowledge and requisite skills. This is a significant step in rural integration as it is in sync with the government’s aim of strengthening the rural economy and empowering the rural and semi-urban sectors not only in terms of financial viability but also by skilling and building knowledge capacities of the masses."