Renault India Celebrates 10th Anniversary, Announces Exciting Offers

Renault India has been present in the Indian market for a decade now. The company has completed 10 successful years of operation in the country. Over the period, it has served more than 7 lakh customers. To mark the occasion, the French carmaker has announced multiple exciting offers.

As a part of its 10th-anniversary celebration, Renault India has announced the ‘Freedom Carnival’. Under this scheme, the company is offering additional benefits to the customers booking Renault cars during the 10 days. These additional benefits are over and above the attractive offers valid throughout the month.

Also Read: Renault Kiger Showcased in Rural India via “Rural Float” Mobile Showrooms

The ‘Freedom Carnival’ will last from 6 Aug 2021 to 15th Aug 2021 across the entire country except for four states - Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa and Kerala - for which specific offers with maximum benefits of up to INR 90,000 have been launched to celebrate the festive fervour during the upcoming festivals of Ganesh Chathurthi and Onam.

Apart from the aforementioned offer, Renault India has also announced another scheme under which customers can buy a brand-new Renault Kwid, Triber, or Kiger now and pay for the car next year. Called the ‘Buy Now, Pay in 2022’ scheme, it allows buyers to purchase a Renault car (Kwid, Triber, Kiger) now and start paying the EMIs after 6 months. More details are yet to be disclosed by the company, however, it’s advised to visit your nearest Renault dealership to know more about the scheme.

Also Read: India-Made Renault Kiger Now in 2 Other Countries - Do You Know Which?

Continuing its 10th-anniversary celebrations even further, Renault India has also launched a new variant of the Renault Kiger. The new Renault Kiger RXT (O) variant will get some of the popular features from the car’s RXZ trims such as LED headlamps, diamond-cut alloy wheels, PM2.5 advanced atmospheric filter, 20.32 cm touchscreen infotainment system, wireless smartphone connectivity. The model will be available in a radiant red dual-tone colour option. While Renault India is yet to announce the price of the new RXT (O) variant, its bookings have been opened from 6 August 2021.