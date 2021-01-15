Dacia Unveils Bigster Concept Previewing Brand's New Flagship SUV

Renault’s budget subsidiary Dacia has dropped the wraps on the Bigster SUV concept. The car will reportedly be placed above the Duster and will be based on Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance’s CMF-B platform. The Bigster concept is one of the four models that the brand will launch by 2025. The other two in the cards include the Sandero, Logan and the Spring EV.

The CMF-B platform that will underpin the Bigster will also be used for all Dacia vehicles moving forward. Future Dacias will be offered with both alternate powertrains including LPG and hybrid. On the outside, the Bigster measures 4.2m in length and is described as “the Dacia way of making the C-segment accessible, delivering a larger, more capable vehicle at the cost buyers would expect from the segment below”.

At the front, the car gets distinctive Y-shaped headlight design, with rugged, simple styling that is similar to the smaller Duster. Dacia says the concept features protective exterior panels made from raw recycled plastics. It also showcases a new logo that the brand is set to adopt. The Bigster Concept will be a chapter in a major model offensive for Dacia, which has now been linked with Russian brand Lada within Groupe Renault. All future Dacia and Lada models, including the Bigster, will be based on the Alliance CMF-B platform.

There has been no official word from the company regarding its plans for India. In several of the international markets, the Bigster is set to replace the Lodgy SUV. At the moment, Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance will concentrate on products made from the CMF-A+ platform for India – this underpins models such as the Nissan Magnite, Renault Triber and the upcoming Kiger compact SUV.

The larger SUVs – Renault’s Duster and Nissan’s Kicks – are both based on the older M0 platform, while the hatchbacks – Renault’s Kwid and Datsun’s Redigo – are underpinned by the CMF-A platform.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Renault and Dacia other four-wheeler news.