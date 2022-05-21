Registration for Dominar Rides: ‘The North-East Tour’ Now Open

After the successful conclusion of the Rann of Kutch ride, Bajaj Auto has announced registrations for the second edition of the Dominar Rides: ‘The North-East Tour’.

The 12-day ride will take place from 4th to 16th June 2022 and will have the riders cover almost 2600 km. It will be led by Sarath Shenoy, a seasoned rider with an experience of 3 lacs kms across India, Nepal & Bhutan, and Dominar’s ‘Roof of the World Odyssey’.

Starting at Guwahati, the ride is an opportunity to soak in some of the most refreshing sights and experiences that the region offers, right from the pristine Dirang Valley and the mystical land of Menchuka to a unique location such as Majuli, the largest river island in the world.

The riders will also traverse through the India-China border at Bum-la before the return journey to Tawang. Since long winding roads are a treat for touring bikes, the itinerary covers highways, hairpin bends, and scenic countryside for an unforgettable experience.

Interested riders can check the detailed itinerary and register using this link. The all-inclusive tour cost will be Rs. 35,000/- (covering stay, two meals per day, and on-road assistance).