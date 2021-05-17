Tata Altroz Imagined In Rally-Spec WRC Avatar - Looks Scintillating

One of the strongest suits of the Tata Altroz has to be its fine ride and handling balance. Not only does this translate into a sufficiently plush ride but even precise handling. If exploited and experimented with properly, the Altroz could have some formidable motorsport pedigree under its skin. Here, we have a rendering of the Tata Altroz imagined in WRC-spec, and we simply can't stop drooling over it.

This rendering of the Tata Altroz has been shared on the Rubber Tripper Instagram page. The most comprehensive modification on the exterior of this Tata Altroz is of course its aerodynamic package. The front end of this Altroz rendering gets a bespoke wide-body bumper with a massive, gaping air dam right in the middle. The bumper also features a splitter and winglets at the edges that help with aerodynamic downforce. Then there are vents on the bonnet and even a roof scoop that aid cooling.

Also Read : After Tata Nexon, Altroz Loses Physical Buttons For Audio Unit

Over to the sides, the Altroz can be seen wearing side skirts in this rendering. Side skirts are not just cosmetic upgrades that give a car a hunkered-down look, but they actually help in managing the air flow underneath the car, further increasing aerodynamic downforce. At the rear, one definitely cannot ignore the massive roof-mounted spoiler that sticks out quite a bit and even features extended bits down the sides. Lastly, in true rally fashion, the white multi-spoke wheels wrapped in low profile rubber complete the look.

This being a rally car, there have been plenty of weight saving measures, most of which is evident inside the car. The interior of this Altroz has been completely stripped down to its bare metal, removing the back seats, most of the interior panels and all unnecessary equipment. Instead, it now features a roll cage and sports seats. More weight saving measures are evident in the windows, which are now made of fiber glass. Lastly, the Altroz in this rendering has been finished in a shade of red with a bespoke livery.

As stock, in the real world, Tthe Altroz is currently available in seven trim levels - XE, XM, XM+, XT, XZ, XZ(O) and XZ+. The turbo-petrol engine is available only with the top four trims. The Tata Altroz gets three engine options under its hood - an 86hp, 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol; a 90hp, 1.5-litre diesel; and a 110hp, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol. All these engines are currently only available with a manual gearbox. Tata Motors will be debuting a DCT automatic gearbox in the Altroz range in the near future. Prices for the Tata Altroz currently range between INR 5.69 lakh and INR 9.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Tata updates and other four-wheeler news.