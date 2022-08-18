Rajkot's First Electric Bus Depot Established by PMI Electro

PMI Electro Mobility has set up Rajkot's first electric bus depot. Spread over an area of 17,000 square metres, the depot was inaugurated by Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel, Honourable Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Besides this, PMI also delivered 23 new electric buses to the Rajkot Municipal Corporation as part of the LoA awarded to the company in 2019. These buses were flagged off by Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel and will run on the BRTS corridor in Rajkot.

With this, the Indian electric bus manufacturer has close to 50 e-buses running in Rajkot on the BRTS corridor. Last month, PMI was awarded another LoA for supplying the Rajkot Municipal Corporation with 100 additional electric buses, making it the largest e-bus provider in the city.

The electric bus depot has been entirely developed by PMI and has a capacity to support 80 electric buses at a time. The depot is equipped with 14 DC Fast Chargers that can charge an electric bus battery from 20 per cent to 100 per cent in 55 minutes.

PMI's electric bus depot has been developed by the company over a period of 11 months and features state-of-the-art infrastructure, ranging from DC fast chargers to service bays.