Rahul Rajupalepu to Lead Stellantis Global Digital Hub in India

Stellantis has named Rahul Rajupalepu as the new Head of its Global Digital Hub in India. He succeeds Karim Lalani, who has taken up a new role as the Chief Technology Officer - North America ICT and Digitalwithin the Stellantis Group.

Rahul joins Stellantis with nearly three decades of experience in IT and has held several leadership positions in the Automotive and BFSI industries before taking up the mandate to lead Stellantis' Global Digital Hub in India. In his new role, Rahul will be responsible for leading and driving the business growth of the Centre to accelerate digital transformation initiatives and build deep technology expertise for Stellantis globally.

"With his track record of leading across Global CapabilityCentres, technology experience, and industry expertise, we believe Rahul is an ideal choice to lead the Stellantis Global Digital Hub on its next chapter of growth", said DariaColvett, CIO of Stellantis North America ICT and Digital. "I wish him success as he shapes the trajectory of the Centre and our role within the industry".

Rahul Rajupalepu said “It’s an honour to lead the Global Digital Hub in its pivotal role in driving Stellantis’ transformation journey towards becoming a sustainable mobility tech company. I am excited to be a part of this journey and looking forward to working with the talented employees and partners to rapidly scale our operations.”

Since its incubation, the Global Digital Hub in India has grown steadily to become one of the largest in-house ICT and Digital organizations of Stellantis. With a team of more than 500 skilled engineers, the Centre houses strong competencies in various Digital skills, Digital Transformation initiatives, Industry 4.0 initiatives and Cyber security areas. Today, the Centre caters to a bouquet of cutting-edge digital products and software services for its parent organization.