PURE EV to Launch Electric Commuter Motorcycle ecoDryft

PURE EV, a Hyderabad-based electric two-wheeler company, is all set to launch its first commute electric motorcycle - ecoDryft. This flagship product is completely designed, developed and manufactured in India and represents a major leap in the Indian Electric Vehicles sector as currently there are no electric motorcycles that cater towards the Indian commute segment which represents 80% of all the motorcycles sold in India and more than 50% of all Two-Wheelers sold in India.

Last year PURE EV launched a premium motorcycle ETryst 350 which specifically was designed for the premium segment of the market. With this launch, PURE EV has become the only EV2W company that has both scooters and motorcycles in its portfolio targeting the premium and commute segment

The Company has deployed demo vehicles for test drives across its outlets PAN India. The all-new ecoDryft shall be launched at competitive and attractive pricing in the Commute Motorcycle segment. The pricing will be revealed in the first week of January, 2023 and the company is geared up with the requisite inventory ahead of the booking window launch. It will be available in four exciting colour variants - Black, Grey, Blue and Red.

The all-new ecoDryft has been designed and developed at PURE EV’s technical and manufacturing centre in Hyderabad. It boasts a top speed of 75 KMPH, delivering on par ride experience with most internal combustion engine (ICE) motorbikes. A single full charge will provide a range upto 135 KM, till the battery has to be charged again. The vehicle is powered by a 3.0 KWH patented and AIS-certified battery, developed by PURE EV.

The entire product engineering has been done to provide a very stable and comfortable ride experience even at a speed of 75 kmph and to deliver a smooth ride at par with commute ICE motorcycles.