Pre-owned Luxury Car Dealer Big Boy Toyz to Open Store in Ahmedabad

The well-known pre-owned luxury car dealer in India, Big Boy Toyz, will open a store in Ahmedabad. It will venture into the tier II city on 20th Nov.

Big Boy Toyz’ 4th studio is a momentous hallmark of 8000 sq. ft., standing on the marvellous land of legends AKA, Ahmedabad, Gujarat at Cama Motors. The studio is notable for its rich history dating back 65 years ago to independence.

The place has been renowned for playing a very important part in history, one of the most important and interesting being that the motor vehicle which became the carrier for Shri Mahatma Gandhi's funeral procession was done in the Cama Motors workshop in 1948. Over the decades, Cama Motors has served delightful experiences to all discerning car lovers with the same zeal, dedicated personal services, most advanced technology, and passion to provide customers with a complete luxury car experience.

The key highlight of the studio will be to cater to sales, service and spare parts making it a one-stop destination for all luxury sports car lovers. While starting with an employee strength of 20 people, the brand is maximizing its reach nationwide.

The studio is a one-stop solution for a luxury experience. It is located at Rustom Cama Marg, Old City, Lal Darwaja, Ahmedabad - 380001.