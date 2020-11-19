All-new Renault Kiger will make its global debut in India early next year

As a part of its strong product strategy, Renault will soon expand its line-up for the Indian market. The company has recently unveiled the Kiger concept car. The production model of the upcoming compact SUV will arrive early next year. The all-new Renault Kiger is a global product and will be first launched in India followed by other markets.

Speaking at the unveiling of the Kiger concept car, Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations, said:

The Renault Kiger is our all-new B-SUV which will stand out as an attractive, smart and exciting offering from Groupe Renault. We are delighted to announce that the global launch of Renault Kiger will be in India, after which it will be launched in other markets across the world. After the Kwid and Triber, the Renault Kiger is the third global car from Groupe Renault to be launched in India first, followed by other markets. In line with our strategy for India, the Kiger will exemplify disruptive innovation. It will be launched in the B-segment, which accounts for more than 50% of the total industry sales, thereby enabling us to grow our presence across the country. In a short span of time, Renault has already crossed the 6,50,000 sales milestone in India and we look forward to continuing on this progressive journey with the Renault Kiger.

The Renault Kiger will be the 3rd global product from the French car-maker that will be first launched in India and later on in other international markets. Based on the efficient CMFA+ platform that laid the foundation for the success of the Renault Triber, the new Kiger has been jointly developed by the company’s teams in France and India. It will demonstrate the competence of India’s design, engineering and manufacturing capabilities and highlights Renault’s strong commitment to the ‘Make in India’ mission.

Renault has said the production model of the Kiger will have 80% similarity with the concept car. Features from the Kiger show car like the winged grille with two horizontal slats, the split headlight setup and the split LED tail-lights are likely to be retained. Similarly, the rear spoiler and prominent C-pillar would make their way to the production model too.

