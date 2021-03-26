Before we start telling you in detail about this restored Honda Jazz, why don't you skip all the way to the 17-minute mark in the video embedded below and check out some beautiful footage of the restored car. Done? Well, this Honda Jazz used to be a rental fleet car that was registered with a commercial self-driven certificate. It spent most of its life in the hands of ever-changing drivers, and as you'd expect with rental fleet cars, it experienced quite some abuse. It then arrived at Brotomotive, an auto detailing company based in Pune, for exterior restoration and interior refurbishing. You can now watch the video in detail to see how the transformation was executed.

If you look at the Jazz before it was restored, nearly every body panel of the hatchback seemed cheaply repaired and repainted several times. The headlamps were all cloudy due to oxidation and the outside ORVMs had even lost their mirror caps. Even a tail lamp at the rear was cracked and the clear coat on this Jazz was pealing off from several places. It almost looked like it had been sitting at a scrap yard for months than a not-so-old Jazz that was used regularly.

And then, the restoration job completely transforms the look of the car. All body panels of this Jazz have been completely redone, right from denting, sanding and painting afresh. The car has been given a beautiful gloss finish and some other exterior enhancements include new wheel covers and new projector headlamps with aftermarket LED DRLs. The interior of this Jazz sees a more comprehensive makeover. The interior has been newly painted in a black and brown color scheme with new leather inserts on the door pads, new black and brown leather upholstery and there are even new wood inserts on the dashboard and center console.

This, of course, is the pre-facelift version of the Honda Jazz. Late last year, Honda updated the Jazz with a facelift that brought in comprehensive cosmetic tweaks and more features on the inside. On the outside, the hatchback was updated with a chrome accentuated high-gloss black front grille, new LED headlamps with LED DRLs, and LED fog lamps. The front and rear bumpers were also revised for a sportier look. The signature rear LED wing light ensures that the new Jazz is as good looking from the back as it is from the front.

Under the hood, the BS6 Honda Jazz is powered by a 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine. This mill delivers a maximum power of 90 PS at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque of 110 Nm at 4,800 rpm. For transmission duties, a 5-speed manual and CVT gearbox option is available. Honda claims that the 2020 Jazz with the 5-speed gearbox is capable of giving a fuel economy of 16.6 km/l whereas the CVT model can return 17.1 km to a litre. The Jazz is also the only car in the segment which is equipped with steering wheel-mounted Paddle Shifters in the CVT variants. Prices for the Honda Jazz currently range between INR 7.50 lakh and INR 9.74 lakh (ex-showroom).

