Porsche Upgrades its Production Plant for the Future

Porsche is upgrading its main plant in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen for the future by carrying out extensive reconstruction measures and extensions. In the future, the electric sports cars in the next 718 generation will be produced on the traditional assembly line for the two-door Porsche sports cars – and this alongside the models with a boxer engine. The Stuttgart-based sports car manufacturer is investing some 250 million euros in the construction work.

Numerous sports car production systems will be upgraded over the course of the construction measures. This reflects developments in the production process. As is the case for production of the Taycan, the two-door cars are now also produced using the latest automated guided vehicles.

The intention is to increase capacity and flexibility in the Porsche production process. Production has also been expanded to include additional quality test benches for vehicle assembly, additional logistics areas and a new high-bay rack. Assembly of the electric powertrain for what will be the electric Macan is also being integrated into the existing engine plant.