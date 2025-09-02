Porsche Teases New 911 Turbo Ahead of Munich Motor Show

Porsche is gearing up for a big reveal at the upcoming Munich Motor Show on September 7, hinting strongly at the debut of the facelifted 911 Turbo. The brand has dropped a teaser image showing a 911 coupe draped under a sheet, with a pronounced rear spoiler giving enthusiasts a clue of what’s coming. Porsche has described it as another “legend faster than schnell,” fueling speculation even further.

Spy shots already suggest subtle yet meaningful design updates. Expect a redesigned front bumper with vertical fins, refreshed lighting units, a tweaked rear bumper, and new exhaust tips. Inside, the cabin is set to receive tech upgrades including a 12.6-inch digital instrument cluster, a revamped 10.9-inch infotainment screen, and a fresh start button, along with minor refinements to elevate the driving experience.

Under the hood, things get even more interesting. The current 911 Turbo packs a 3.7-liter twin-turbo six-cylinder engine pushing out 572 hp, while the Turbo S climbs to 640 hp. However, with Porsche experimenting with hybrid tech in the 911 GTS, the new Turbo could follow suit. The GTS combines a 3.6-liter boxer with a small battery pack and integrated electric motor for a total of 532 hp, and a similar setup in the Turbo range could push outputs between 630–700 hp, depending on the variant.

If true, the facelifted 911 Turbo won’t just sharpen its looks but also set new benchmarks in performance, keeping Porsche’s flagship sports car ahead of the curve.

The official debut takes place next week in Munich, where Porsche will finally pull the cover off its latest 911 masterpiece.

