Porsche Unveils 2026 911 Cup & GT3 R with Race-Bred Upgrades

Porsche has revealed the 2026 911 Cup and 911 GT3 R, track-focused machines shaped by decades of customer racing experience and feedback from thousands of competitive starts.

The 911 Cup, now without the GT3 badge, is designed exclusively for Porsche’s one-make series. Based on the 992.2 generation, it features a refined aerodynamic package with integrated fender louvres, modular three-piece splitter, and deleted DRLs to cut repair costs. The 4.0-litre flat-six now produces 520 hp, enhanced by individual throttle bodies and longer valve timings for sharper response. A stronger sintered clutch improves launch performance.

The 911 GT3 R, Porsche’s open-class GT contender, benefits from targeted refinements after over 500 race starts since 2023. Revised suspension geometry reduces pitch and squat, while new aero elements, including a larger Gurney flap, boost stability. Ceramic wheel bearings, upgraded steering cooling, and a quick-swap USB Remote Logger further enhance durability and efficiency.

Both cars integrate recycled carbon fibre components and bio-based resin, underscoring Porsche’s push for sustainability. The 911 Cup will debut in select 2026 series, while current GT3 R owners can access upgrade kits starting at €41,500 (~$48,379).

