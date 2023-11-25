Porsche Panamera Turbo Sonderwunsch Debuts in Shanghai

The third generation of the Panamera is presented in a unique form. Alongside this completely redeveloped model, Porsche is unveiling a specially created one-off car in Shanghai. The Panamera Turbo Sonderwunsch shows the attention to detail with which Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur implements the Sonderwunsch programme. This highly exclusive, unique car visualises how a totally personal dream sports car could look for a Sonderwunsch customer.

Individuality is a particular form of modern luxury. Which is why the new Panamera is available ex works with a broad selection of colours, upholstery, decors and accentuating details. For those with even more individual and highly exclusive expectations for their personal dream car, Porsche offers its customers the Sonderwunsch programme. This includes consultation, planning and expert execution of custom colour and material wishes and even the building of customised one-offs. Porsche will be presenting the all-but-unlimited options of the Sonderwunsch programme during the world premiere of the new Panamera in Shanghai.

Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur has painted the inspiration model in a two-tone finish centred around the specially created colour tone Leblon Violet Metallic. This violet colour tone has a hint of chestnut. Using an elaborate production technique, the experts from the Style Porsche and Exclusive Manufaktur units have the striking colour fade into a solid black in the lower third of the car. The door sills and front and rear spoiler lips are in solid black. Tinted headlights, tail lights and windows continue the theme, and the tailpipes are in Bronzite.

The clear coat of the Sonderwunsch Panamera Turbo contains flakes vaporised with real gold, creating a premium look with depth effect. The exterior also features pinstripes in the also newly developed colour Avium Metallic with an integrated Sonderwunsch logo. The face of the 21-inch centre-locking rims and the frames of the side windows are also finished in Avium Metallic. Craftsmanship and attention to detail are evident in the meticulously finished logos on the rear.