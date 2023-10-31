Porsche Expands Partnership With Google

Porsche and Google are expanding their collaboration with the goal of enabling even deeper integration of Google Services in Porsche vehicles.

Porsche will offer Google services for navigation, speech, and app ecosystem in future vehicle generations, and plans to start production in the middle of the decade. This integration of the Google ecosystem will include Google Maps, Google Assistant, and a wide variety of apps available through the Google Play Store.

Porsche customers will continue to find the familiar user interface of the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system, including regular online updates keeping the PCM system up-to-date.

In the future, ecosystems from different providers that are relevant for customers will be integrated directly into the vehicle via standardized interfaces and platforms. The PCM will thus become an integral part of the digital ecosystem of Porsche customers worldwide, making offering Google built-in a next step for Porsche on this path. The partnership between Porsche and Google is a long-term venture.