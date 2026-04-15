Porsche 911 GT3 S/C Debuts with Convertible Roof and Manual Gearbox

Porsche has unveiled the 911 GT3 S/C, a unique take on its track-focused icon that blends open-top driving with hardcore GT3 performance. It’s the first GT3 to feature a fully automatic convertible roof, while staying true to purist roots with a six-speed manual gearbox.

At its heart is the familiar 4.0-litre naturally aspirated flat-six from the GT3, producing 375kW (510PS) and screaming all the way to 9,000rpm. Borrowing revised cylinder heads and aggressive camshafts from the GT3 RS, it promises sharper high-rev response. Performance remains blistering, with 0–100km/h coming up in 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 313km/h.

The GT3 S/C leans heavily on lightweight engineering. It uses carbon fibre panels from the 911 S/T, magnesium centre-lock wheels, and a magnesium-framed soft top, keeping kerb weight to 1,497kg. That’s just around 30kg heavier than the previous-gen 911 Speedster. Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes come standard.

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The fully automatic roof can open or close in about 12 seconds at speeds of up to 50km/h, while magnesium ribs help maintain a sleek coupé-like silhouette when shut.

For those wanting more individuality, Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur offers an optional Street Style Package with unique graphics and bespoke interior detailing.

Unlike many special 911s, the GT3 S/C isn’t a limited-run model and is now available to order.