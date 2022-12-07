Polestar 2 EV Gets 68 hp Power Bump With Latest Software Update

Polestar 2 EV has been given a 68 hp power bump with the latest software update. However, this is limited to the Long Range Dual Motor model and only in the North America. With this performance increase, the EV will now make 476 hp.

This upgrade marks the first time that Polestar has applied its software tuning heritage to an electric car, which is available to customers in the United States and Canada via an Over-the-Air (OTA) download. The permanent upgrade is a one-time cost of $1,195, delivering exceptional value without the hassle of a subscription.

The upgrade adds 68 horsepower and 15 lb.-ft of torque to the existing 408 hp and 487 lb.-ft of torque produced by the dual-motor powertrain, for a total output of 476 hp and 502 lb.-ft. Because the upgrade is software-based, the boost in performance can be downloaded directly to the vehicle without a trip to a Polestar service point, a quick and convenient process for any eligible Polestar owner. The OTA download is available online for eligible owners now in the Polestar Shop website.

Behind the wheel, the performance boost offers increased responsiveness and a sportier experience overall, and the 0-60 mph sprint time has been reduced to 4.2 seconds. The additional power and torque are primarily felt at speeds between 44 and 80 mph, resulting in even, rapid mid-range acceleration. With this upgrade, accelerating from 50 to 75 mph takes just 2.2 seconds – half a second quicker than a standard dual-motor Polestar 2.

The ability to order the upgrade online for remote download provides a seamless experience for Polestar customers and highlights the brand’s proficiency in the increasingly digital automotive world.