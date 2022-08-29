PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone of Suzuki EV Battery Manufacturing Plant

Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Suzuki Motor Gujarat electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility at Hansalpur, Gujarat. This happened at the commemorative ceremony for the celebrations of ’40 years of Suzuki’s partnership with the people of India’ which was held at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

The Hon’ble Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of Maruti Suzuki’s vehicle manufacturing facility in Kharkhoda, Haryana via video conferencing.

As part of the 40 years celebration, Suzuki Motor Corporation announced establishment of Suzuki R&D Center India Private Limited (SRDI). Through SRDI, Suzuki will establish a framework to strengthen its R&D competitiveness and capabilities. SRDI will work together with the rich technical talent in the country to develop new technologies for India as well as other global markets.