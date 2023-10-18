Plug And Play With The 2024 Toyota RAV4 Prime

The ideal blend of Hybrid-Electric driving, powerful performance, SUV functionality, and chiseled good looks keeps on rolling with the 2024 Toyota RAV4 Prime.

With 302 net combined horsepower, the 2024 RAV4 Prime is one of the quickest Toyota models in the Toyota lineup, with a 0-60 time of just 5.5-seconds. And RAV4 Prime offers the best of both worlds thanks to its Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) powertrain and standard Electronic On-Demand AWD (AWD). As a result, RAV4 Prime can be driven as an efficient hybrid on long drives and as a carbon-emissions free daily commuter with a manufacturer-estimated range of 42 miles in its EV-only mode.

Available in a choice of SE or XSE grades, the RAV4 Prime has the practicality that many customers love about SUVs like 33.5 cubic feet of rear cargo volume, seating for five, and a ground clearance of 8-inches. Plus, its comfort is enhanced with conveniences like available heated and ventilated front seats and heated outboard rear seats. RAV4 Prime has the looks to match with five paint choices and the XSE grade ups the sporty looks thanks to the addition of features like available two-tone exterior colors, 19-inch alloy wheels, and red-painted shock absorbers.

Toyota’s 36-month/36,000 mile basic new-vehicle warranty applies to all components other than normal wear and maintenance items. Additional 60-month warranties cover the powertrain for 60,000 miles and against perforation from corrosion for 60 months with no mileage limitation. Hybrid-related components that require repairs needed to correct defects in materials or workmanship are covered for 8 years/100,000 miles, whichever comes first from original date of first use when sold as new. The HV battery is covered for 10 years/150,000 miles, whichever comes first, and is transferrable across ownership.

The 2024 Toyota RAV4 Prime is expected to arrive in limited quantities at Toyota dealerships starting later this year. RAV4 Prime also comes with ToyotaCare, a plan covering normal factory-scheduled maintenance, for two years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first, and 2 years of Roadside Assistance, regardless of mileage.