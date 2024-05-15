Peugeot's New Announcement to Give its EV Customers More Peace of Mind

Peugeot, the frontrunner in European electric vehicle manufacturing, has announced an expansion of its Allure Care program, offering comprehensive coverage across its entire electric car range. This initiative aims to provide customers with total peace of mind while committing to 100% electric mobility.

The Allure Care program, initially introduced with the new E-3008, now covers all of Peugeot's 100% electric passenger cars, making it the most extensive offering among European generalist manufacturers. This extension includes popular models such as the E-208, E-2008, E-308, E-308 SW, and E-3008, with the recently launched E-5008 also included.

This move signifies Peugeot's determination to lead the European electric market. By ensuring comprehensive coverage and reliability, the company aims to convince customers to embrace electric mobility fully.

Peugeot is the first European manufacturer to provide an 8-year/160,000 km warranty across its electric car lineup, showcasing its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. This warranty program, known as Allure Care, covers various components and services, offering customers reassurance and support throughout their ownership experience.

The Allure Care program is now available in several European markets, including Germany, Spain, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, Portugal, Poland, Austria, and Luxembourg. With this expansion, Peugeot seeks to strengthen its position as a leader in the electric vehicle market and encourage more drivers to make the switch to electric mobility.

In addition to offering cutting-edge electric vehicles, Peugeot continues to innovate and expand its electric car lineup. The company plans to introduce the new E-408 in 2024, which will also benefit from the Allure Care program. This expansion demonstrates Peugeot's commitment to providing reliable, sustainable transportation options for its customers.