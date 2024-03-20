Peugeot E-5008 is a 7 Seater Electric SUV With 660 km Range

The new Peugeot E-5008 sets a new benchmark by becoming the only all-electric SUV to offer an exceptional living space for 7 passengers and up to 660 km electric range.

Benefiting from the STLA Medium platform and a battery made in France, the E-5008 meets the needs of customers looking for a large SUV with an assertive design, welcoming interior and efficient electric performance. Peugeot also offers total peace of mind to its customers by providing the Peugeot E-5008 with 8 years/160,000km coverage through its ALLURE CARE program.

Designed from the outset as an electric model, the new E-5008 has a range of zero-emission motors (WLTP cycles awaiting approval) offering from 500 to 660 km electric range, including an AWD Dual Motor and a Long Range version.

This range of permanent-magnet synchronous motors offers more power and better efficiency. The 2-wheel drive versions offer 157 kW (345 Nm) or 170 kW (345 Nm). The 2-motor 4-wheel drive version provides a total power output of 237 kW (157 kW at the front and 80 kW at the rear). The front engine delivers 345Nm of torque of 345 Nm, and the rear engine 170 Nm.

The 400V Lithium-ion high-voltage battery of NMC chemical composition (nickel, manganese, and cobalt) is located under the floor and powers the electric motor for traction. The other electrical components consumers (lights, infotainment, etc.) remain powered by a 12V battery, itself powered by the high-voltage battery via the converter. Battery thermal management uses coolant circulation. This allows for ultra-fast charging, optimized battery life, and a longer lifespan.