Peugeot Polygon Concept Roadshow Kicks Off in Europe

Peugeot has launched a Europe-wide roadshow for its Polygon concept, with the tour starting in Madrid on January 23. The showcase will travel across nine countries and run through early June, giving audiences a closer look at the brand’s future interior and control technologies.

At the heart of the Polygon concept is Peugeot’s Hypersquare steering control paired with steer-by-wire technology. According to the automaker, this advanced steering setup is slated to make its way into production Peugeot road cars from next year, signalling a major shift in how drivers interact with future models.

The roadshow will move on to key European cities including Lisbon, Paris, London, Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Brussels, Warsaw, and Vienna through March, followed by additional stops planned for April, May, and early June. To enhance the experience, Peugeot has created a dedicated mobile exhibition space known as the Polygon Box, which will host the concept at each location.

The Polygon concept itself previews a radical cabin layout, highlighted by a massive 31-inch windscreen-projected display and a reimagined interior architecture. Peugeot has also focused on sustainability, using recycled materials and modular components in the concept’s construction.