Perfect Tire Pressure for Every Terrain

Freudenberg Sealing Technologies has revolutionized central tire inflation systems (CTIS) with innovative seals designed for construction and agricultural machinery. These cutting-edge seals automatically adjust tire pressure based on ground conditions and vehicle load, offering convenience at the push of a button. This technology not only saves time but also reduces CO2 emissions and extends tire life.

Tire pressure is crucial for optimal vehicle performance, whether tilling fields or driving on highways. In farming, properly inflated tractor tires conserve fuel, boost efficiency, and protect the soil. Over-inflated tires, on the other hand, cause soil damage and lower productivity. Similarly, trucks benefit from correct tire pressure, which improves road safety and handling. Under-inflated tires lead to premature wear and make the vehicle less dynamic and harder to control.

To tackle these challenges, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies has developed advanced seals for various CTIS applications in heavy-duty vehicles. These systems combine material and design expertise with state-of-the-art electronics and sensors, providing automated tire pressure adjustments directly integrated during vehicle assembly.

Key Benefits of Freudenberg's CTIS

Freudenberg’s CTIS solutions are customized for specific applications, ensuring optimal tire pressure adjustments based on road conditions and vehicle load. This reduces fuel consumption, decreases wear and tear, and minimizes vibrations, leading to a smoother and more comfortable ride.

A standout feature is the double-lipped sealing component mounted within the wheel hub, which separates oil from compressed air and eliminates the need for external hoses. This design supports stable operation even at high pressures and speeds, reducing power loss and enhancing vehicle efficiency. In fact, Freudenberg’s system delivers the lowest power loss compared to conventional systems by balancing air pressure across the sealing lip.

With over 15 years of experience, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies continues to supply CTIS sealing systems to top manufacturers of agricultural and construction machinery worldwide, maintaining a strong presence in the industry through its global production network.