Crystal Center Display: Future of Luxurious Car Interior?

Technology company Continental is showcasing its Crystal Center Display for the first time at the Consumer Electronics Show 2024. In a world-first, the premium automotive display is fully embedded in a stylish crystal housing – opening up completely new possibilities to integrate minimalist luxury into car interiors with its frameless and semi-transparent look.

The 10-inch display is based on the latest microLED technology that enables unprecedented levels of brightness and contrast. The image-generating microLED panel is suspended in an artfully composed crystal body, creating the illusion that the content displayed is floating.

The unique combination of the automotive display and real crystal was developed in collaboration with Swarovski Mobility. For this solution, the technology company Continental was honored with a CES Innovation Award Honoree for outstanding product design.

The three-dimensional crystal form turns heads with its unique facet cut developed in-house by Swarovski Mobility and underlines the elegant appearance of the Crystal Center Display. The eye-catching arrangement of the central information display gives automotive designers exciting new ways to interpret the minimalist aesthetic in luxury car interiors.

The Crystal Center Display, as the key control element, is at the heart of the operating concept and information playback. Its innovative design blurs the boundaries between technology and intuitive interaction, as the semi-transparent and floating display brings in-car virtual assistance systems to life in a way that has never been seen before. This puts interaction between human and vehicle (the so-called human-machine interface) at the heart of an emotionalized brand experience.

To bring this unique combination of technology and aesthetics to life, Continental has entered a collaboration with Swarovski Mobility. This will allow the two companies to pool their resources and leverage their expertise into a product that breaks new ground in terms of both design and technology.

Particular focus was placed on the volumetric crystal panel, which features distinctive faceting created using special grinding techniques. The experts at the traditional Austrian company succeeded in conceiving a delicate yet extremely durable crystal housing that meets the optical and technical challenges of in-vehicle use. The tinted crystal element, striking and transparent, allows the driver and passengers to see right through to the center console behind it. The elegant overall look underscores the unique character and design.