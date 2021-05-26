Paul Walker's Toyota Supra From The Fast And Furious to be Auctioned

Anybody who is familiar with the Fast and Furious movie franchise is likely aware of Paul Walker’s Toyota Supra from the first movie. Even if you haven’t watched the movies, the impact this car had on the early-2000’s tuner scene was significant enough that you’ve probably come across it in some way or the other before. Now, If you’re a collector of movie memorabilia or are a fan of Japanese sports cars in general, then we have some good news for you. The bright orange 1994 Toyota Supra you can see here will be making its way to the auction block at Barett-Jackson this summer.

As you will probably know, this particular Toyota Supra was the one which late Paul Walker’s character, Brian O’Connor, drove in the movie for multiple exterior and interior scenes. The auction house stated that it consigned the car on Thursday, and comes with comprehensive documentation that includes a certificate of authenticity.

Furthermore, this particular Toyota Supra played double duty and actually featured in the first movie’s sequel, 2 Fast 2 Furious. In the second movie, this car was repainted golden and was driven by the character Slap Jack in the opening street race and other scenes. After the second movie, the car was returned to its bright orange colour along with the signature decals, called the Nuclear Gladiator, from the first movie. The Supra’s aftermarket parts for the movie which included a Bomex front spoiler and side skirts, a TRD-style hood, Dazz Motorsport Racing wheels and big APR rear wing are all present and accounted for.

Unlike some of the Fast and Furious Supras that have been sold previously, this particular model is the Supra Turbo, which including the Walker connection, makes it more desirable. The legendary 2JZ-GTE turbocharged 3-litre inline-six remains in factory form, which means its good for a peak power and torque output of 324 PS and 427 Nm, respectively. Instead of the manual, this Supra is mated to a 4-speed automatic. The builders who modified the car for the movie did a pretty nice job in disguising that, with a short-throw shifter hiding the fact it's an automatic.

How much will it sell for? Barett-Jackson hasn’t put any reserve for the car. However, for some perspective, the last Toyota Supra related to the Fast and the Furious was sold for $185,000 six years ago, and it wasn’t the more sought after turbocharged model.