First-Ever All-Black Toyota Fortuner Facelift - This is IT!

Earlier in January this year, Toyota facelifted the Fortuner in India with a mid-life update, introducing a slew of exterior cosmetic updates, new features on the inside and even some mechanical upgrades. The Toyota Fortuner has always been a very popular vehicle with aftermarket jobs and modifications. Likewise, examples of modified versions of the facelifted SUV have now started surfacing on social media platforms like Instagram. Here we have a subtly modified Toyota Fortuner facelift sporting an all-black theme that's really accentuating its appeal.

This Toyota Fortuner facelift has been stripped off all its chrome and silver garnishes. Starting from the front, the chrome-finished radiator grille now features a blacked-out theme, and a similar suite is followed for the scuff plate on the front bumper. Over to the sides, the biggest update are obviously to the wheels. Although they remain similar in design as the standard model, the silver finish has been ditched in favour of a gloss black finish. It can also be seen wearing larger, BFGoodrich all-terrain tyres that make it look even more purposeful. At the back, the chrome garnish on the tail gate has been blacked-out as well.

Also Read : Check Out This Fantastic Red Bull Livery On A Modified Toyota Fortuner

The only chrome element on this SUV adding some contrast are the door handles and the chrome trim along the window line that wrap-around the rear as well. It gives a much-needed break to the bulk of the all-black paint scheme. These subtle modifications are a perfect example of how just a unique paint scheme and larger tyres can vastly alter the look of an SUV. As for its 2021 update, the Toyota Fortuner facelift came with revised LED projector headlamps and a completely new grille which is larger than before but gets far less chrome as standard than the outgoing model.

The biggest change on the 2021 Toyota Fortuner is the new bumper that looks sportier with deep set fog lamp housings and large air dams. It also gets new a design for the 18-inch alloy wheels and slimmer LED taillights at the rear. Toyota also introduced a new Legender variant of the Fortuner in India that gets a completely different face with its own unique bumper that looks even sportier along with a blacked-out split grille. On the inside, Toyota updated the Fortuner with an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that now comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Under the hood, the Toyota Fortuner facelift continues with the 2.7-litre petrol engine that produces 166hp and 245Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The 2.8L diesel engine too has been carried over but with certain changes. It continues to produce 177hp and 420Nm of peak torque when paired with the 6-speed manual gearbox. However, if you opt for the automatic-diesel variant, the 2.8L engine has received a healthy upgrade to now produce 204hp and an impressive 500Nm of torque with the 6-speed torque convertor unit.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Toyota updates and other four-wheeler news.