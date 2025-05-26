Olympic Champ Neeraj Chopra Becomes Audi India’s Newest Brand Face

Olympic gold medallist and global javelin star Neeraj Chopra has officially joined forces with Audi India, marking a landmark collaboration between a world-class athlete and a brand synonymous with precision, performance, and innovation.

Announced by JSW Sports, this partnership celebrates shared values between Chopra and Audi—relentless excellence, explosive speed, and a progressive mindset. Known for his historic Tokyo Olympics victory and his consistent dominance across global championships, Neeraj embodies the spirit of pushing limits—qualities that mirror Audi’s brand DNA.

At Audi, we stand for those who push boundaries - those who are not just defined by performance, but by the relentless pursuit of excellence. Neeraj Chopra is the embodiment of that spirit. Determined and iconic, his journey from ambition to achievement mirrors Audi’s progressive DNA. His focus, speed, and unmatched performance make him a natural extension of our brand - a symbol of what it means to lead, not follow,” said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head, Audi India.

“I’ve always admired Audi - not just for the cars, but for what the brand stands for. As an athlete, these values resonate deeply with me. Whether it’s on the field or in life, the pursuit of excellence never stops. I’m excited to join the Audi family and represent a brand that inspires forward motion in everything it does,” said Chopra, expressing his excitement at the partnership.

This collaboration also signifies Audi’s growing engagement with Indian icons who stand for resilience and forward-thinking leadership. Facilitated by JSW Sports, the partnership underlines the convergence of sport and luxury branding at a global scale.