Old Toyota Fortuner gets a price hike in India - IAB Report

Just days before the new Toyota Fortuner facelift breaks cover in Thailand (on 4 June 2020), the old Toyota Fortuner has received a price hike in India. The mid-size SUV is now close to INR 50,000 costlier.

The old Toyota Fortuner was upgraded to comply with the BS6 emission norms in February this year. However, its prices were kept unchanged. Now, it has received a price hike of INR 48,000. The same price hike applies to all the configurations of the mid-size SUV.

BS6 Toyota Fortuner Prices*

Variant Old Price New Price Price Hike BS6 Fortuner petrol manual 2WD INR 28.18 lakh INR 28.66 lakh INR 48,000 BS6 Fortuner petrol automatic 2WD INR 29.77 lakh INR 30.25 lakh INR 48,000 BS6 Fortuner diesel manual 2WD INR 30.19 lakh INR 30.67 lakh INR 48,000 BS6 Fortuner diesel automatic 2WD INR 32.05 lakh INR 32.53 lakh INR 48,000 BS6 Fortuner diesel manual 4WD INR 32.16 lakh INR 32.64 lakh INR 48,000 BS6 Fortuner diesel automatic 4WD INR 33.95 lakh INR 34.43 lakh INR 48,000

Both the engines of the old Toyota Fortuner, the 2TR-FE 2.7-litre petrol unit and the 1GD-FTV 2.8-litre diesel unit, meet BS6 emission norms. Their maximum power and maximum torque have remained unchanged. The petrol engine produces 166 PS at 5,200 rpm and 245 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. It can be had with a 5-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

The diesel engine is available in two versions, with 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission choices. The version that comes with the manual transmission generates 177 PS at 3,400 rpm and 420 Nm of torque at 1,400-2,600 rpm. The version offered that is offered with the automatic transmission develops 177 PS at 3,400 rpm and 450 Nm of torque at 1,600-2,400 rpm.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor may launch the 2021 Toyota Fortuner at the end of this calendar year or early next year. Much depends on how quickly the stock of the pre-facelift model depletes, given the uncertainty surrounding in India because of the COVID-19 outbreak and the related shutdown of dealerships. Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Toyota updates and other four-wheeler news.

*Ex-showroom Delhi