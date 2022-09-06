Okinawa Electric Scooters: New Galaxy Showroom Opens in Bhubaneswar

Customers can now check out the Okinawa electric scooters at the brand's new Galaxy showroom that has been newly opened in Bhubaneswar.

Bolstered with state-of-the-art technology, the latest experience centre will provide customers with a real-time, hands-on purchasing experience while also increasing awareness and engagement for electric two-wheelers in Bhubaneswar.

The inauguration ceremony, held at the Galaxy Store on 5th September 2022 was an invite-only event attended by auto enthusiasts who browsed through Okinawa’s cutting-edge range of high and low-speed e-scooters.

The Galaxy Showroom will also offer a peek into the cutting-edge engineering that goes into creating the brand’s top-of-the-line offerings with a cut-section scooter displayed at the store. Customers can gain in-depth knowledge about crucial components of the scooters such as the battery, motor, and chassis.

The store will also feature a customization zone where customers can revamp their chosen vehicle with bespoke details. The futuristic tech experience centre is a lively, perceptible and interactive space, allowing customers to experience the brand from its inception till its culmination.